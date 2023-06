A 10-story wooden structure was subjected to over 100 simulated earthquakes and didn't collapse. Bloomberg's Todd Woody reports. One sunny morning last month, an earthquake jolted northeast San Diego. Minutes later, another temblor hit, causing a 10-story wood building to sway. The quakes, though,…



