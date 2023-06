According to a lawsuit filed by the US SEC, Binance and its founder have mishandled funds and violated US securities laws. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao have been accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange, and…



#ussec #changpengzhao #washingtondc #sigmachain #caymanislands #ftx #binancescco #garygensler #gensler #commission