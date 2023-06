PGA TOUR flag during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course on January 12, 2020 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf in a deal that would see the competitors squash pending…



#greatexuma #bahamas #pgatour #saudi #livgolf