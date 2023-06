In the first of our new series profiling Ireland’s research leaders, Ann O’Dea spoke to Ireland’s leading authority in neurology, Prof Orla Hardiman, about a life dedicated to improving the lives of those with motor neurone disease. As a clinician, researcher and research leader, Prof Orla…



