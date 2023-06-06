Florida police arrest three suspects in Memorial Day shooting that wounded nine, including three children

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police in South Florida arrested two suspects over the weekend and a third on Monday following a Memorial Day shooting along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people. Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took a 16-year-old into custody on Sunday night and…



