‘The Crowded Room’ Review: Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in Apple TV+’s Twisty But Tedious Murder Mystery

The opening minutes of Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room suggest a thriller. In 1979 New York, a disturbed young man, Danny (Tom Holland), and his agitated companion, Ariana (Sasha Lane), open fire near Rockefeller Center. When only Thomas is captured — Ariana having disappeared without a trace — the…



#apple #dannytomholland #ariana #sashalane #rockefellercenter #thomassadoski #amandaseyfried #crowdedroom #akivagoldsman #danny