More than 14 years after her legendary crowning on Britain’s Got Talent, Susan Boyle was back on the stage for Sunday night’s season 16 finale to sing the song that helped launch her into improbable global stardom. But this time she was joined by the West End cast of Les Misérables for a…



#gottalent #susanboyle #westend #lesmisérables #susanboylesoars #bgt #simoncowell #awonderfulworld