Living With Climate Change: Air quality worsens in U.S., as Canada faces worst wildfire season on record
Canada looks headed for its worst-ever year of wildfire destruction and compromised air quality as warm and dry conditions are expected to persist through the end of summer after an unprecedented start to the fire season. With the blazes, air-quality concerns have hit high-population Quebec and…
