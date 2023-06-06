Woke Target's $15B 'stunning collapse' should be a warning to CEOs: 'Shark Tank' star

Woke Target's $15B 'stunning collapse' should be a warning to CEOs: 'Shark Tank' star

Upworthy

Published

Corporate boards long tasked with fiduciary responsibilities to their shareholders are scrutinizing how Target allowed itself to become embroiled in social scandal big enough to cause a nearly $15 billion loss in market cap, "Shark Tank" star investor Kevin O'Leary told Fox News on Monday. Since…

#target #sharktank #kevinoleary #pride #olearyventures #minneapolis #foxnewsdigital #mountrushmore #oleary #twitter

Full Article