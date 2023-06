Portugal is the latest country to experiment with a four-day workweek, and businesses are getting an assist from the government. For the next six months, 39 private-sector businesses in the country will participate in a "government-funded" pilot program in partnership with 4 Day Week Global, the…



#portugal #portuguese #oecd #unitedkingdom #ireland #universityoflondon #universityofreading #southafrica #belgium #iceland