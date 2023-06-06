Prince Harry: Piers Morgan wanted to avenge Mirror by criticising Meghan

Prince Harry has suggested that Piers Morgan‘s criticism of his wife Meghan was driven by revenge because of the estranged royal’s legal action against his former newspaper. Morgan was sacked after ten years as editor of the Daily Mirror in 2004 and has not worked for the title since. After an…



#princeharry #dailymirror #itv #duchessofsussex #oprahwinfrey #harrytoday #highcourt #mirrorgroup #piersmorgan #pressgazette