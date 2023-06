Ukraine's Kakhovka dam explosion released 150 tons of oil into river

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Tuesday that at least 150 tons of machine oil have been released into the Dnieper River following the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant's dam. The Soviet-era dam in Nova Kakhovka, a city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region,…



#volodymyrzelensky #dnieperriver #novakakhovka #ukraine #oleksandrprokudin #dnieper #defenseministry #moscow #russian #vladimirputin