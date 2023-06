Seth Wenig/AP One of the biggest criticisms of LIV Golf was the supposed moral dilemma of taking money from a country embroiled in human rights controversies. It was even the stance taken by the PGA Tour, LIV’s biggest rival. Now, with the two entities in the process of joining forces, the golf…



#sethwenigap #livgolf #pgatour #liv #curtishouck #newsbusters #pga #steveschmidt #saudis #greedy