The 4 most dangerous missions American troops carried out 79 years ago on D-Day

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower told his invasion force, "Your task will not be an easy one." He was brutally right. The National WWII Museum The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and a turning point in World War II. By the end of the Normandy campaign, hundreds of thousands of…



#dwightdeisenhower #nationalwwiimuseum #worldwarii #supremeallied #allied #operationneptune #nazi #westerneurope #normandy #robcitino