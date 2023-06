The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf roughly a year after the upstart league challenged the longstanding professional tour. The agreement will put the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf under one new collectively owned entity that has yet to be named. Backed by the Saudi…



#pgatour #saudi #livgolf #upstartleague #pif #liv #pga #yasiralrumayyan #jaymonahan #jefferies