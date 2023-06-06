Trump correctly predicted the LIV-PGA Tour merger in 2022: 'If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place'

Former President Donald Trump plays during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP The sports world was shocked today LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced a merger. Trump correctly predicted the merger…



#donaldtrump #bedminster #newjersey #sethwenigap #livgolf #pgatour #trump #pga #liv #saudi