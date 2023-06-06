Pete Davidson Leaves Hilariously Profane Voicemail for PETA Over Criticism for Buying Hypoallergenic Dog: ‘F*ck You and Suck My D*ck!’

Photo by Efren Landaos/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) Pete Davidson was not amused by PETA attacking him for buying a dog from a pet shop to obtain a specific hypoallergenic breed, blasting the organization in a hilariously profane voicemail message. Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders…



#efrenlandaossipausa #petedavidson #chasesuiwonders #manhattan #citipups #daphnanachminovitch #newyorker #henry #instagramapost #davesirus