Vice TV Sets ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ With Episodes on ‘The Bachelor,’ Lindsay Lohan and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV Sets ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ With Episodes on ‘The Bachelor,’ Lindsay Lohan and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Upworthy

Published

Vice TV is once again expanding its “Dark Side” franchise with a new spinoff that should hit close to home for millennial audiences in particular: “Dark Side of the 2000s.” Premiering July 18 at 10 p.m., the 10-episode season will cover aughts subjects including the radio wars between Howard Stern…

#howardstern #opieanthony #trl #lindsaylohan #charliesheen #bachelor #markmcgrath #darksideof90s #og #darksideofring

Full Article