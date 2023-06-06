UK top bosses paid millions despite cost of living crisis, annual reports show

Companies at the centre of the cost of living crisis have paid millions to their chief executives as households struggle with soaring bills. Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer were joined by National Grid in handing huge pay packets to their bosses, according to annual reports released on Tuesday.…



#sainsbury #marksspencer #nationalgrid #nationalgrids #johnpettigrew #ftse #simonroberts #tesco #marksspencers #stuartmachin