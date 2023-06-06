A federal judge says she'll reveal who is backing George Santos' bond, but she's giving the GOP lawmaker one last chance to appeal

Rep. George Santos leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images A federal judge plans to release the names of the people who backed George Santos' bond. She said she's giving Santos until noon Friday to appeal her decision. Santos' lawyer begged the…



#georgesantos #capitolhill #usdistrictcourt #easterndistrict #anneshields #josephmurray #murray