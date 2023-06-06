US judge blocks Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for minors

ViewSaying gender identity is real, a federal judge temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers. The judge ruled Tuesday that the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment.
