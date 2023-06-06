Conservatives block bills to protect gas stove amid feud over McCarthy debt deal

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article WASHINGTON — A band of 11 House conservative rabble-rousers on Tuesday took the rare step of joining all Democrats to block a pair of GOP bills to protect gas stoves to express their…



#democrats #kevinmccarthy #housefreedomcaucus #mattgaetz #capitol #andrewclyde #republicans #mattrosendale #montana #robbishop