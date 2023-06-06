Who Is PGA And LIV Golf’s New Saudi Chairman? Yasir Al-Rumayyan Also Chairs $2.1 Trillion Oil Behemoth

Yasir al-Rumayyan is the new king of global golf, chairing the board of the newly formed empire combining the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the European Tour, adding another feather in the cap to the relatively unknown Saudi official who is behind several of the largest sports, corporate and political…



#yasiralrumayyan #pgatour #livgolf #europeantour #saudi #pif #liv #jpmorganchase #meta #pifs