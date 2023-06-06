Appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent crimes can own guns

Appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent crimes can own guns

Upworthy

Published

The U.S. government cannot ban people convicted of non-violent crimes from possessing guns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The 11-4 ruling from the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest defeat for gun control laws in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling…

#philadelphia #ussupremecourt #pennsylvania #bryanrange #secondamendment #3rdcircuit #supremecourts #peterpatterson #ranges #range

Full Article