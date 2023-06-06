PGA Tour and Europe join forces with Saudi's LIV Golf. Here's what you need to know

The announcement was so shocking that not even PGA Tour players knew what was coming. The tour was fighting the threat of Saudi-backed LIV Golf for more than a year. On Tuesday, they decided to start working together. The PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund say they…



#saudi #livgolf #pgatour #saudiarabia #philmickelson #brookskoepka #liv #yasiralrumayyan #publicinvestmentfund #gregnorman