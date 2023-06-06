Migrants flown to California get assistance as state weighs charges against DeSantis administration
Published
California officials are weighing whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration should face kidnapping or other charges for arranging flights of migrants, most of them Colombian and Venezuelan, to Sacramento, allegedly under false pretenses. Community and religious groups have provided…
#florida #rondesantis #colombian #venezuelan #sacramento #massachusetts #colombia #noticiastelemundo #darrellsteinberg #sacramentobee