Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' in opening statement at International Court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Ukraine told the United Nations’ top court Tuesday that Russia bankrolled a “campaign of intimidation and terror” by rebels in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014 and sought to replace Crimea’s multiethnic community with “discriminatory Russian nationalism”…



