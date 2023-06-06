US Knew Ukraine Planned To Blow Up Nord Stream Pipeline 3 Months Before It Happened: WaPo
Published
US Knew Ukraine Planned To Blow Up Nord Stream Pipeline 3 Months Before It Happened: WaPo The Washington Post is reporting that an unnamed European intelligence service told the CIA that Ukraine's military was planning an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines a full three months before the September…
#wapo #cia #ukraine #nordstream #september26 #pentagon #airnationalguard #jackteixeira #discord #balticsea