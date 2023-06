“Perry Mason” has been canceled at HBO, Variety has confirmed. The series debuted its second and final season at the premium cabler in March. “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of ‘Perry Mason’ for their reimagining of such a…



#hbo #variety #matthewrhys #teamdowney #erlestanleygardner #mason #julietrylance #chrischalk #diarrakilpatrick #ericlange