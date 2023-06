Air quality advisories are in effect for up to 100 million people in the United States on Tuesday, ranging from the Midwest and Texas up into the Northeast, including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia. In the Northeast, the poor air quality is the result of wildfires raging in eastern Canada,…



#midwest #northeast #boston #newyorkcity #philadelphia #purviparikh #allergyasthmanetwork #wynnearmand #smoke #epa