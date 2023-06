Rising comedian Matt Rife has slated an ambitious 115-date world tour encompassing two years and three continents, it was announced on Monday (June 5). Widely viewed as a future standup star, few were prepared for the breadth of Rife’s upcoming run, dubbed the ProbleMATTic World Tour. Like many…



#mattrife #rife #worldtour #tiktok #mtv #wildnout #jackyoh #06062023 #ashtonkutcher #kutcher