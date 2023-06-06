Kevin Costner mortgaged his 10-acre California property to fund $100 million passion project: 'I believe in the idea and the story'

Kevin Costner recently revealed he mortgaged one of his properties to fund an upcoming series of movies. Kevin Costner is putting his money where his mouth is. The 68-year-old actor revealed in a recent Deadline interview that he took a mortgage out on one of his California properties to partially…



#kevincostner #deadline #horizonanamerican #civilwar #horizon #costner #siennamiller #samworthington #lukewilson #jamiecampbellbower