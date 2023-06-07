Tucker's Back! In Triumphant Return, Demolishes Ukraine Dam Propaganda, Massacres MSM For Ignoring UFO 'Bombshell Of The Millennium' Tucker Carlson unveiled Episode 1 of his 'Tucker on Twitter' adventure - which gained 10 million views in just over two hours - and the topic du jour is simple;…



#tuckercarlson #kakhova #antiwarcom #kyleanzalone #ussr #ukraine #kakhovkareservoir #znpp #crimeanpeninsula #russian