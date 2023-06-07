Tucker's Back! In Triumphant Return, Demolishes Ukraine Dam Propaganda, Massacres MSM For Ignoring UFO 'Bombshell Of The Millennium'
Published
Tucker's Back! In Triumphant Return, Demolishes Ukraine Dam Propaganda, Massacres MSM For Ignoring UFO 'Bombshell Of The Millennium' Tucker Carlson unveiled Episode 1 of his 'Tucker on Twitter' adventure - which gained 10 million views in just over two hours - and the topic du jour is simple;…
#tuckercarlson #kakhova #antiwarcom #kyleanzalone #ussr #ukraine #kakhovkareservoir #znpp #crimeanpeninsula #russian