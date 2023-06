View of the Yarra River flowing through Melbourne city centre in Australia. Australia's first-quarter gross domestic product expanded by 2.3% year-on-year, just slightly below analyst expectations. Economists polled had forecast an expansion of 2.4%, compared to the 2.7% expansion in the fourth…



#yarrariver #melbourne #katherinekeenan #nationalaccounts #bureauofstatistics #delta #reservebank #rba