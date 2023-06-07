Gavin Newsom: Florida officials committed crimes sending migrants to California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to launch an investigation into flights of migrants flown to Sacramento — which were orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — saying he believes it's clear a crime was committed. "I know one was on the basis of all the interviews and all the facts that are now…



#gavinnewsom #sacramento #florida #rondesantis #newsom #jacobsoboroff #nbcnewscom #democraticparty #desantis #disney