New York City on Tuesday sued Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, accusing the South Korean automakers of negligence and creating a public nuisance by selling vehicles that are too easy to steal. The most populous U.S. city joined several other major cities that have sued Hyundai and Kia over the…



#newyorkcity #southkorean #hyundai #kia #baltimore #cleveland #milwaukee #sandiego #seattle #manhattan