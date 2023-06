Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in his first bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia as the top U.S. diplomat. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said in a readout of the meeting in Jeddah that Blinken and the crown prince, known by his…



#antonyblinken #saudi #mohammedbinsalman #saudiarabia #statedepartment #mattmiller #jeddah #blinken #middleeast #yemen