The Flash: The Muschettis Would Not Have Made This Film Without Michael Keaton
Published
Andy and Barbara Muschietti wouldn't have made "The Flash" had Michael Keaton not returned to play Batman.
#barbaramuschietti #michaelkeaton #batman
Published
Andy and Barbara Muschietti wouldn't have made "The Flash" had Michael Keaton not returned to play Batman.
#barbaramuschietti #michaelkeaton #batman
The Flash Movie - Supergirl Featurette -
Warner Bros. Pictures presents “The Flash,” directed by Andy Muschietti (the..
It’s showtime! Well, maybe not quite yet, but “Beetlejuice 2” is coming, and star Michael Keaton gave some preliminary..