Montreal-based GSoft, which offers employee experience software for Microsoft 365 management, onboarding, skills development, and more, raised CA$125M from CDPQ

Montreal-based GSoft, which provides software solutions for employee experience, has secured a $125-million investment from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to pursue more acquisitions. GSoft made its first acquisition in February with Quebec City company Didacte, which offers a…



#montreal #gsoft #caissede #quebeccity #didacte #cdpq #cgi #lightspeedcommerce #cad #bootstrapped