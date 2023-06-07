‘Utterly Embarrassing’: Stephen A. Smith Rips Democrats For Backing Biden, Says He’d Rather Vote for Chris Christie

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith railed against the Democratic Party for backing President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign and said he would rather vote for Republican candidate Chris Christie during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Tuesday. “My staff tells me you’re friends with Chris Christie.…



#espn #stephenasmith #democraticparty #joebidens #chrischristie #foxnewshannity #seanhannity #donaldtrump #christie #sean