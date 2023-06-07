Steven Spielberg Says He Felt “Helpless” Over Drew Barrymore While Filming ‘E.T.’ “Because I Wasn’t Her Dad”
Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg have a special bond and it all stems from their time filming E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In a profile for Vulture, Barrymore opened up about her childhood and said the director was “the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure.” While…
