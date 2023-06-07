The Trade Desk launches slew of updates in its quest to wrest ad dollars from Walled Gardens

The Trade Desk yesterday unveiled a host of changes to its platform at an event hosted in New York City where company CEO Jeff Green showcased a series of updates to its platform, principally Kokai. During his keynote, Green distilled quite a bit of information to attendees in a session that…



#newyorkcity #jeffgreen #kokai #tradedesk #walledgardens #galileo #ces #canneslions #koagreen #dollargeneral