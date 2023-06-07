Sunak talks up free trade on his way to Washington DC to meet Biden

Rishi Sunak has pledged to make a robust defence of free trade on his visit to Washington DC, while indicating he will dodge any disagreement over Joe Biden’s mass programme of green subsidies, labelled protectionist by some UK ministers. Speaking to reporters on his plane to the US on Tuesday,…



#rishisunak #washingtondc #joebidens #sunak #jakesullivan #g7 #blairhouse #davidcameron #washingtonnationals #arizonadiamondbacks