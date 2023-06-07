US Army Corps revokes permit for Minnesota mine, cites threat to downstream tribe's water standards

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday it has revoked a crucial federal permit for the proposed NewRange Copper Nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a project popularly known as PolyMet, saying the permit did not comply with the water quality standards set by a sovereign…



