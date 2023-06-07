US Army Corps revokes permit for Minnesota mine, cites threat to downstream tribe's water standards

US Army Corps revokes permit for Minnesota mine, cites threat to downstream tribe's water standards

Upworthy

Published

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday it has revoked a crucial federal permit for the proposed NewRange Copper Nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a project popularly known as PolyMet, saying the permit did not comply with the water quality standards set by a sovereign…

#minneapolis #newrangecoppernickel #minnesota #polymet #corps #cleanwateract #fonddulacband #lakesuperiorchippewa #stlouisriver #babbitt

Full Article