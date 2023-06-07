Shellâ€™s â€˜greenâ€™ ad campaign banned in UK for being â€˜likely to misleadâ€™

An ad campaign by Shell promoting its green initiatives has been banned for not telling consumers that most of its business is based on environmentally damaging fossil fuels such as petrol. Shell, which has set goals to become a net zero carbon energy company by 2050 while also expanding its gasâ€¦



#spanish #repsol #malaysia #adfreecities #asa #shellenergy #carolinelucas #greenparty #etihadairways #lufthansa