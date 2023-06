Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article New photos capture the haze that has blanketed New York and other parts of the United States as smoke from wildfires in Canada spreads south through the country. Millions of people in…



#northeast #midatlantic #newyorkcity #citythatneversleeps #timessquare #statueofliberty #quebec #novascotia #nycmetro #longisland