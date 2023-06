Bud Light is reportedly looking for "attractive, young, real women" to promote the brand, as it continues to face backlash for collaborating with a transgender woman. The beer brand, and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev are still in the bad books of many consumers who disagreed with the…



#budlight #anheuserbuschinbev #dylanmulvaney #saltlakecity #utah #popular #andyngô #ngô #budgirls #budweiser