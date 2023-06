CEO Marc Benioff has shuffled the top management, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a move that follows after the software company reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2010. Miguel Milano has been appointed as the chief revenue officer, the source said,…



#salesforceinc #marcbenioff #miguelmilano #arielkelman #salesforce #milano #celonis #cmo #amazonwebservices #oracleorcln