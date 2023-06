Country music star John Rich has lashed out at Pfizer amid unsubstantiated rumors that Jamie Foxx was left "paralyzed and blind" by a COVID-19 vaccine. In early April, it was revealed that Oscar-winning Ray star Foxx, 55, had been hospitalized after an unspecified "medical complication." Following…



#johnrich #pfizer #jamiefoxx #raystar #corinnefoxx #ajbenza #foxx #appearingonaskdr #twitter #turningpointusa