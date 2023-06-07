Woman swears by bedtime routine that looks like she's being

Woman swears by bedtime routine that looks like she's being "held hostage"

Upworthy

Published

Do you wake up feeling tired and desperate for a better night's sleep? One woman says she has the "best sleep ever" by following a unique bedtime routine, which includes taping her mouth shut. TikTok user Hannah Chody (@hannahchody) is a 30-year-old vice president of strategy for Garrett Brands…

#tiktok #hannahchody #garrettbrands #austin #usnationalheart #bloodinstitute #sleepresearchsociety #tipsforgetting #carliegasia #sleepfoundation

Full Article